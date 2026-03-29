Pentagon preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran: Report

The Pentagon is preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran, the Washington Post reported Saturday, citing US officials.

The plans could involve raids by Special Operations and conventional infantry troops, the Post reported. Whether President Donald Trump would approve any of those plans remains uncertain, according to the Post.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday the United States could achieve its objectives in Iran without the use of any ground troops and expected its operation to conclude in a matter of weeks, despite recent deployments of additional forces to the region. Rubio said the US was achieving its objectives in the war - which he said were destroying Iran's missile and drone capabilities and factories to produce those weapons, as well as its navy and its air force - and expected to conclude its operation in "weeks, not months". The Trump administration has deployed US Marines to the West Asia as the war in Iran stretches into its fifth week, and also has been planning to send thousands of soldiers from the US Army's 82nd Airborne to the region.Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday the United States could achieve its objectives in Iran without the use of any ground troops and expected its operation to conclude in a matter of weeks, despite recent deployments of additional forces to the region.