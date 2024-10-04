Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Petrobras' pricing strategy avoids passing on market volatility: CEO

Petrobras' pricing strategy avoids passing on market volatility: CEO

Last year, the firm ditched a more market-based pricing policy in favor of one that gave it more flexibility to smooth out price swings

Petrobras, Brazil oil company, Brazil
Petrobras, Brazil oil company, Brazil (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters RIO DE JANEIRO
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras has been able to provide Brazilians with price stability despite market volatility caused by an escalation of the conflict in Middle East, its top executive said on Thursday.
 
In an interview with Reuters, CEO Magda Chambriard said Petrobras' commercial strategy allows it "to offer competitive prices compared to other supply alternatives and mitigate international market volatility."
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Brent crude futures, one of the variables monitored by Petrobras to define its fuel prices to distributors, surged 5 per cent on Thursday to $77.62 per barrel, as concerns mounted that a widening regional conflict in the Middle East could disrupt global crude flows.
 
Chambriard said Petrobras has been monitoring recent events in the oil market, but cautioned that the firm couldn't unveil decisions on its pricing in advance due to competitive factors.
 
Last year, the firm ditched a more market-based pricing policy in favor of one that gave it more flexibility to smooth out price swings.
 
Petrobras most recently tweaked its prices in July, when it raised gasoline prices for distributors by about 7 per cent. So far this year, it has not touched diesel prices.
 

More From This Section

Taiwan clears up, slowly re-opens after devastation from Typhoon Krathon

British auto industry set to miss 2024 EV sales target, warns trade body

Melania Trump's support for abortion rights puts her at odds with GOP

Biden declines public negotiation on Israel's stance on Iranian oil sites

Asia shares fall, oil set for weekly gains on Middle east tensions

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India in discussion to raise oil imports from Brazil: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Petrobras chief sworn in amid market fears of increased govt control

Petrobras CEO pushes offshore oil prospect as matter of national interest

Petrobras loads diesel from RIL on crude tanker in India after delay

US port workers, operators reach deal to end East Coast strike immediately

Topics :PetrobrasMiddle EastMarket volatility

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story