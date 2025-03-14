Home / World News / PIA flight lands safely at Lahore airport despite missing rear wheel

PIA flight lands safely at Lahore airport despite missing rear wheel

One of the rear wheels of PIA flight PK-306, which left from Karachi for Lahore, was missing when it landed at the Lahore airport, the official said

pakistan airline,PIA
Official said some fragments of the wheel were found at the Karachi airport.(Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 3:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) domestic flight landed on the Lahore airport with one of its wheels missing, an official said on Friday.

However, no untoward accident was reported due to the Thursday morning incident, the official said.

One of the rear wheels of PIA flight PK-306, which left from Karachi for Lahore, was missing when it landed at the Lahore airport, the official said.

An investigation has been initiated into the incident, a PIA official told PTI.

He added it was being probed whether the aircraft left Karachi with the "missing wheel" or got detached and fell during the take-off.

He said some fragments of the wheel were found at the Karachi airport.

Also Read

Jaffar Express driver recalls how insurgents attacked train in Pakistan

'Focus inward, not blame': India rejects Pak claim on Jaffar Express attack

Pak security forces foil attack on checkpost, kill 10 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Baloch attack: Pak points finger at Afghanistan, says 'We have evidence'

Pakistan forces end Jaffar Express standoff; 21 hostages, 4 troops killed

"It appears that one of the rear wheels was in shabby condition when the aircraft took off," the official said.

A PIA spokesperson said the PK-306 made a "smooth and uneventful landing" as per the schedule.

"Passengers disembarked as per routine. During a walk-around inspection by the aircraft captain, it was revealed that one out of the six-wheel assemblies on the main landing gear (rear) is missing," he said.

"As per the standard flight practices, the matter was taken up by PIA flight safety and the Lahore airport teams who are investigating the matter and will submit their report later," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said the aircraft was designed looking into these contingencies and that no risk was posed to the equipment and the passengers.

He said the investigation team would also probe whether the wheel was stolen, whose chances are otherwise slim.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fashion brand Merrachi sparks French backlash with hijab-clad Eiffel Tower

Pirate Bay co-founder Carl Lundstrom dies in Slovenia plane crash

China urges banks to expand lending, credit use to boost consumer spending

China, Russia urge end to US sanctions on Iran, restart of nuclear talks

Japan PM Ishiba faces criticism over gifts to lawmakers after election loss

Topics :Pakistan AirplanesPIA airlines privatisation

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story