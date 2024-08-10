A plane with 62 people aboard crashed in a fiery wreck in a residential area of a city in Brazil's Sao Paulo state Friday, the airline said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.

The airline VoePass confirmed in a statement that a plane headed for Sao Paulo's international airport Guarulhos crashed with 58 passengers and 4 crew members aboard. The statement didn't say what caused the accident.Plane with 62 people aboard crashes in Brazil's Sao Paulo, cause unclear

Firefighters confirmed that the plane fell in the city of Vinhedo, but did not offer more details. The firefighter corps was dispatching teams to the crash site.