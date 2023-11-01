Home / World News / PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate three development projects

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate three development projects

The 15-km Agartala-Akhaura Cross Border Rail Link is expected to boost cross-border trade and significantly reduce the travel time between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka

Press Trust of India Agartala
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 1:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday jointly inaugurated three projects via virtual mode, including a key rail link between Tripura's Nischintapur and Gangasagar in the neighbouring country.

The other two projects inaugurated by Modi and Hasina are the 65-km Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line, and Unit 2 of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant in Bangladesh's Rampal.

The 15-km Agartala-Akhaura Cross Border Rail Link is expected to boost cross-border trade and significantly reduce the travel time between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka.

It is a matter of joy that we have connected once again to celebrate the success of the India-Bangladesh cooperation, Modi said in an interaction with Hasina over video-conferencing.

In the past nine years, the work we have done together has not happened in decades, he said.

Also Read

Rani Rampal named coach of sub-junior team, but says she isn't retiring

Asian Games: Rani Rampal not picked in probable list of women's hockey team

BHEL synchronises Unit-2 of Maitree thermal power project in Bangladesh

NTPC to start feasibility study for 130-MW floating solar plant in Tripura

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate cross-border rail project on Nov 1

Gaza's phone, internet cut off again as Israeli troops battle Hamas

China keeps up military pressure on Taiwan, sends 43 planes and 7 ships

EAM Jaishankar meets Portugal PM; discusses contemporary challenges

Critical to ensure Palestinians not forcibly displaced: US to Jordan

Trump's sons Don Jr, Eric set to testify at fraud trial threatening empire

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiSheikh HasinaIndia-Bangladesh

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story