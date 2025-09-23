Home / World News / PM Starmer gets 'Living Bridge' honour for role in concluding India-UK FTA

PM Starmer gets 'Living Bridge' honour for role in concluding India-UK FTA

The annual Living Bridge Awards is organised by the UK-based strategic consultancy India Business Group

File Photo: Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India walk in the grounds at Chequers near Aylesbury, England, Thursday, July 24, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 5:44 PM IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been awarded a 'Living Bridge' honour for his role in championing closer bilateral relations and clinching the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Seema Malhotra, Britain's Indian-origin Minister for the Indo-Pacific in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), accepted the honour on behalf of Starmer at a ceremony in the House of Lords complex in London on Monday evening.

The annual Living Bridge Awards, organised by the UK-based strategic consultancy India Business Group (IBG), also recognised New Delhi-based GMR Group multinational conglomerate, British Indian businessman G P Hinduja, KPMG UK chair Bina Mehta, and the University of Southampton for their role in bringing India and the UK closer across sectors.

This deal (FTA) will assist businesses to trade with India with confidence and security taking advantage of the huge opportunities offered by the complementary nature of the two economies and India's rapid growth, said a Downing Street spokesperson, in response to the honour.

The FTA, known as the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), aims to double bilateral trade to USD 120 billion by 2030 once its UK parliamentary ratification process is completed by next year.

Once the FTA comes into effect, we can expect a significant boost to trade and investment ties that will help businesses unlock many opportunities, accelerating growth across both economies, said Harjinder Kang, the UK's Trade Commissioner for South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner for Western India and one of the judges for the awards now in their fourth year.

These awards celebrate individuals and organisations that fuel our shared prosperity and embody what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described as the special friendship between our two countries, said Lord Kamlesh Patel, IBG chair and head of the Living Bridge Awards judging panel.

We champion those who drive this special relationship forward. This platform gives invaluable insights into new investment opportunities, empowering the next generation of the UK-India business leaders and cementing our bond in this historic new era of trade, added IBG CEO Amarjit Singh, founder of the awards.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :UK Prime MinisterFTAIndia UK

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

