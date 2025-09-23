EU to create Palestinian donor group, financial instrument to rebuild Gaza

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday (local time) announced that the European Union (EU) will create a dedicated 'Palestine donor group' and a special financial instrument for Gaza's reconstruction.

Reiterating Europe's commitment to a two-state solution, Ursula von der Leyen made these remarks at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Addressing the assembly, she said, "When the night is darkest, we must hold fast to our compass. And our compass is a two-state solution.”

She further emphasised that any future Palestinian state must be viable, not only politically but also economically. Sharing the video on X, she wrote, "We will set up a Palestine Donor Group. Because any future Palestinian State must be viable also from an economic point of view. And we Europeans will set up a dedicated instrument for Gaza’s reconstruction."

Von der Leyen stated that the bloc has been a critical supporter of the Palestinian Authority (PA) since the beginning of the war in October 2023. "Since the beginning of this war, Europe has been the lifeline of the Palestinian Authority. But we must all do more, and this is why we will set up a donor group", she added. Ursula calls for an end to violence Calling for an end to violence, which has claimed the lives of at least 65,283 people in Gaza, Von der Leyen said that the only realistic peace plan is based on the solution of two states, with a secure Israel, a viable Palestinian state, and the scourge of Hamas removed.

Several European countries are formally recognising a Palestinian state amid the ongoing conflict. France joins European nations to formally recognise the Palestinian state On Monday, ahead of the UNGA meeting, France recognised Palestinian statehood. French President Emmanuel Macron said, "True to the historic commitment of my country to the Middle East, to peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, this is why I declare that today, France recognises the state of Palestine". Previously, Macron became the first leader of a major Western power to back recognition, saying the step would be tied to a pledge by the PA to implement reforms. These, he noted, would strengthen governance and make the PA a more credible partner in administering Gaza after the war.

Countries to recognise the Palestinian State Out of 193 member countries of the UN, 147 have recognised a Palestinian state. Britain, France, Canada, Australia, and Belgium have all said they will recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly later this month. Although London said that it could hold back in recognising a Palestinian state, if Israel decides to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and commit to a long-term peace process, Reuters reported. Some other countries that recognised a Palestinian state included Mexico, Ireland, Spain, and Norway. While the United States (US), Israel's main ally, has long intended to recognise a Palestinian state, it said that the decision will be taken at the end of negotiations between Israel and Palestine on an agreed "two-state solution." The US has strongly opposed moves by its European allies to recognise Palestinian independence. In response, it has imposed sanctions on Palestinian officials, including visa denials and revocations that will prevent President Mahmoud Abbas and other PA leaders from attending the UNGA in New York.