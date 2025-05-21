Meloni says Pope Leo willing to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Vatican

Pope Leo XIV has expressed readiness to host the next round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine at the Vatican, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday, following a phone call with the newly elected pontiff.

“Finding in the Holy Father confirmation of the readiness to host the next talks between the parties in the Vatican, the Prime Minister expressed deep gratitude to Pope Leo XIV for his unceasing commitment to peace,” Meloni said, as quoted by Reuters.

Vatican emerges as possible venue after Trump–Putin call

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff, was elected just two weeks ago. In a May 14 address, he said the Vatican could act as a mediator in global conflicts, though he did not name Russia or Ukraine.

In a separate statement, Meloni said she also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders to strategise the next steps toward a potential ceasefire.

“It was agreed to maintain close coordination between the partners with a view to a new round of negotiations aimed at a ceasefire and a peace agreement in Ukraine,” the statement said.

New sanctions from UK, US as pressure builds on Moscow

“President Trump is very committed to ending the conflict,” Rubio added, clarifying that sanctions remained on the table.

Trump faces pressure over peace pledge timeline

Trump had vowed during his campaign to end the Russia–Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office. However, more than 100 days into his term, no concrete deal has materialised, despite intensified backchannel and official diplomacy.