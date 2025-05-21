Home / World News / Meloni says Pope Leo willing to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Vatican

Meloni says Pope Leo willing to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Vatican

Giorgia Meloni's statement comes after Trump's call with Putin and amid renewed diplomatic push involving the Vatican, EU leaders, and threats of fresh sanctions from the US and UK

Giorgia Meloni, Pope Leo XIV
Photo: X@GiorgiaMeloni
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 4:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pope Leo XIV has expressed readiness to host the next round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine at the Vatican, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday, following a phone call with the newly elected pontiff.
 
“Finding in the Holy Father confirmation of the readiness to host the next talks between the parties in the Vatican, the Prime Minister expressed deep gratitude to Pope Leo XIV for his unceasing commitment to peace,” Meloni said, as quoted by Reuters.
 

Vatican emerges as possible venue after Trump–Putin call

The development follows US President Donald Trump’s two-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after which Trump claimed that ceasefire talks were imminent and that the Vatican could serve as the venue, Associated Press reported.
 
Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff, was elected just two weeks ago. In a May 14 address, he said the Vatican could act as a mediator in global conflicts, though he did not name Russia or Ukraine.
 

Also Read

Putin visits Kursk for first time since Russia ousted Ukrainian forces

Zelenskyy thanks Britain after UK announces new sanctions on Russia

US may consider new sanctions on Russia if peace talks stall: Marco Rubio

Zelenskyy urges ceasefire, calls for direct talks with Russia in Trump call

Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks to begin immediately: Trump after Putin call

Meloni, Zelenskyy and EU leaders coordinate ceasefire push

 
In a separate statement, Meloni said she also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders to strategise the next steps toward a potential ceasefire.
 
“It was agreed to maintain close coordination between the partners with a view to a new round of negotiations aimed at a ceasefire and a peace agreement in Ukraine,” the statement said. 
 

New sanctions from UK, US as pressure builds on Moscow

 
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy also thanked British PM Keir Starmer for imposing fresh sanctions on Russia.
 
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Russia would face additional sanctions if it failed to present a formal ceasefire proposal.
 
“President Trump is very committed to ending the conflict,” Rubio added, clarifying that sanctions remained on the table.
 

Trump faces pressure over peace pledge timeline

 
Trump had vowed during his campaign to end the Russia–Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office. However, more than 100 days into his term, no concrete deal has materialised, despite intensified backchannel and official diplomacy.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elon Musk calls Bill Gates 'huge liar' over 'killing world's poorest' claim

Third man charged over fires at properties linked to UK PM Keir Starmer

Marks & Spencer cyberattack to cost $403 million in operating profit

New book 'Original Sin' claims Biden, aides hid details of his poor health

Elon Musk says he'll do 'a lot less' political spending going forward

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir PutinGiorgia MeloniVolodymyr ZelenskyRussia Ukraine ConflictBS Web Reports

First Published: May 21 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story