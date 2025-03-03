Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Preserving records of atrocities committed by Hasina regime crucial: Yunus

Preserving records of atrocities committed by Hasina regime crucial: Yunus

During a Sunday meeting with United Nations officials, Yunus emphasised that without a proper archival system it is difficult to know the truth and ensure justice, Dhaka Tribune reported

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus
File image of Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 9:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has called for the meticulous preservation of records documenting alleged atrocities committed under the administration of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

During a Sunday meeting with United Nations officials, Yunus emphasised that without a proper archival system it is difficult to know the truth and ensure justice", Dhaka Tribune reported.

A statement issued by the chief advisor's press wing said the chief adviser during his conversation with UN Resident Coordinator Gwen Lewis and UN human rights expert Huma Khan cited the crackdown on demonstrators at Shapla Chattar, police brutality against protesters following the Delwar Hossain Sayedee verdict, and years of alleged extrajudicial killings.

The UN officials, in response, reaffirmed their willingness to assist Bangladesh in documenting human rights abuses.

This is a process of healing and truth-building, Lewis said, offering the UN's expertise in technical assistance and capacity-building.

Yunus also commended the organisation's recent fact-finding report on human rights violations following the July-August 2024 uprising that led to the end of 15 years of Awami League regime from power and Hasina's escape to India.

Also Read

B'desh situation deeply affects me, Yunus has a long way to go: Amartya Sen

Yunus invites Musk to visit Bangladesh, launch Starlink satellite service

BNP leader Babul Mia beaten to death in front of wife in Bangladesh

Reports of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh 'exaggerated': BGB chief

Sheikh Hasina vows to return to Bangladesh, calls Muhammad Yunus 'mobster'

According to Lewis, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk will present the document at the Human Rights Council session in Geneva on March 5.

We are very pleased that the UN has published this report; it is timely, Yunus said.

The discussion also touched on the plight of the Rohingya refugees, with Lewis expressing concern over dwindling international aid.

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres will visit Bangladesh from March 13 to 16.

Lewis hopes this trip will refocus global attention on the refugee crisis.

We are very worried about the money situation, Lewis said, noting that $15 million per month is required to sustain food supplies for Rohingya refugees and other basic needs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japan's Seven & i finalising plan for president Isaka to step down

China's factory activity picks on strong supply, demand; PMI rises to 50.8

Zelenskyy seeks to salvage US ties after explosive meeting in Oval Office

Israel slammed after it bars Gaza aid to pressure Hamas to accept ceasefire

Trudeau to bring up US' threat to annex Canada in meeting with King Charles

Topics :Muhammad YunusBangladeshSheikh Hasina

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story