President Trump wants to see dialogue, discussion with Iran: WH press secy

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke about the ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran and shared that US President Trump held a conversation on Tuesday (US Local time) with the Sultan of Oman and thanked the latter for hosting the first direct meeting between the two countries. She reiterated in her remarks that the US stands firm on Iran not being able to obtain nuclear weapons.

Karoline Leavitt said, "The maximum pressure campaign on Iran continues, but as you know the President has made it clear -- he wants to see dialogue and discussion with Iran while making his directive about Iran never being able to obtain nuclear weapons, quite clear."

She shared that Trump spoke to the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, who helped facilitate these talks.

Sharing a readout describing the details of the talks, Leavitt said, "(Trump) held a call with the sultan of Oman today, and he thanked him for hosting the first direct meeting between the United States and Iran and emphasised the need for Iran to end its nuclear program through negotiations."

Leavitt further added, "The two leaders also discussed the United States' ongoing operations against the Houthis and emphasised that the Houthis will pay a severe price until they end their attacks on maritime traffic in the Red Sea."

She brought to attention the additional negotiations between US Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff and Iran's representative, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

"Since these are ongoing negotiations, I have nothing more to add to that", Leavitt said.

These remarks come after the Office of the Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff shared in a message on X that any final arrangement must set a framework for "peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East".

"A deal with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump deal. Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East -- meaning that Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponisation program. It is imperative for the world that we create a tough, fair deal that will endure, and that is what President Trump has asked me to do." - Ambassador Witkoff"--the Office shared on X.

The US and Iran have recently concluded "indirect" negotiations in Muscat, Oman, and agreed to continue talks next week. The discussions, mediated by Oman, were intended to address key issues between the two countries, particularly regarding Iran's nuclear program and its broader regional activities. The negotiations were described as being held in a "constructive atmosphere and based on mutual respect."

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi led their respective delegations, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi acting as the chief mediator.

The delegations communicated indirectly, with the mediator relaying messages between the two sides, who were seated in separate rooms during the talks. Following the meeting, the White House issued a statement saying that the discussions were "positive and constructive" and confirmed that the two sides agreed to meet again next Saturday.

Before the negotiations, President Trump had warned Tehran of military action if a deal was not reached. "I want them not to have a nuclear weapon. I want Iran to be a wonderful, great, happy country, but they can't have a nuclear weapon," Trump stated on Air Force One during a trip to Florida.