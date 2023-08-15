Home / World News / Price of petro products in Pak likely to be increased by PKR 20: Report

Price of petro products in Pak likely to be increased by PKR 20: Report

The price of petroleum products in Pakistan is likely to witness a rise by Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 20 per litre, Pakistan-based ARY News reported citing sources.

ANI Asia
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 6:35 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The price of petroleum products in Pakistan is likely to witness a rise by Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 20 per litre, Pakistan-based ARY News reported citing sources.

As per the details, the price of crude oil has increased from USD 86 to USD 91 per barrel due to the rise in petroleum products' global prices. In addition, a premium charge of USD 2 per barrel has been applied to crude oil.

The per litre price of both petrol and diesel has increased from USD 97 to USD 102, demonstrating an upward trend, ARY News reported. If these prices persist, the price of petrol could potentially witness a rise of PKR 15 per litre, while the cost of diesel might see a surge of PKR 20 per litre, across the nation.

During its tenure, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government increased the cost of petroleum products and the prices reached as high as PKR 129.25 per litre for petrol, according to ARY News report. Meanwhile, the basic electricity tariff was increased by up to PKR 15.41 per unit.

Similarly, gas rates were raised by up to 112 per cent, ARY News reported. In 2022, an additional surcharge of PKR 3.39 per unit was imposed on electricity consumers. Gas consumers were burdened by an additional burden of more than PKR 310 billion.

Earlier on June 30, Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that petrol prices will remain the same but diesel prices have been increased by Rs 7.50 for the next fortnight, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

In a late-night press conference, Dar said, "There has been no increase in the price of petrol." He, however, added that the diesel price has been increased by Rs 7.50 per litre.

Also Read

Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame

Pakistan: Protests caused damage worth PKR 250 million in Islamabad

Historical trail of Pakistan's powerful military enterprise: Explainer

Pakistan cricket team gets government clearance for World Cup participation

Pak govt borrows PKR 239 bn credit from State Bank of Pakistan: Report

Amazon cracking down on US employees who stay away from the office

Ruble slides past 100 against dollar, Kremlin censures central bank

Tesla reignites electric vehicle price war with new round of cuts in China

At least 26 civilians killed in drone strike in Ethiopia's Amhara region

US announces $200 mn security aid for Ukraine amid war against Russia

Topics :Petroleum sectorPakistan governmentCrude Oil PriceOil imports

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 6:35 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messages

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story