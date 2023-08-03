Home / World News / Prices begin to pinch Turkey again, inflation jumps to nearly 48%

Prices begin to pinch Turkey again, inflation jumps to nearly 48%

The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists was 46.8 per cent Monthly inflation reached 9.5 per cent.

Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Turkish inflation ended its eight-month deceleration in July, putting it on track for a surge that the central bank only expects to peak closer to the middle of next year.
 
Consumer prices jumped an annual 47.8 per cent, from 38.2 per cent in June, statistics office data showed Thursday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists was 46.8 per cent  Monthly inflation reached 9.5 per cent.
 
Price pressures have been building since the lira began to depreciate sharply after May elections won by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Adding to risks for inflation, the government also raised taxes on a variety of essential goods and fuel, in part to help pay for costly pledges made in the run-up to the ballot.
 
The inflationary wave that’s washing over the $900 billion economy follows just months after its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. The International Monetary Fund expects price growth in Turkey to be the world’s fifth-fastest in 2023.
 
“The government’s expansive price and tax adjustments are set to be key drivers of the inflation rate surge. We also expect to see a sizable contribution from the rapid depreciation in the lira following May’s elections.”


Also Read

Understanding Recep Erdogan's victory and future outlook for Turkey

All you need to know about Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan's rival in Turkey

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Direct damages of Turkiye earthquakes equivalent to 4% of GDP: World Bank

Turkish President Erdogan announces govt's plan to hold elections on May 14

Tell Russia to stop using Ukrainian grain as blackmail: US challenges world

PM Modi to attend BRICS summit in Johannesburg to discuss its expansion

India dismisses 'baseless' reports that it opposes BRICS expansion

India to attend Jeddah conference on Ukraine's peace plan on Aug 5-6

Arabia extends cut of 1 mn barrel of oil a day through Sept, to boost price

Topics :TurkeyInflation rise

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story