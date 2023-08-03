Home / World News / PM Modi to attend BRICS summit in Johannesburg to discuss its expansion

PM Modi to attend BRICS summit in Johannesburg to discuss its expansion

"The prime minister accepted the invitation and conveyed that he looked forward to his visit to Johannesburg to participate in the summit," MEA said following the Modi-Ramaphosa phone talks

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

With the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa set to discuss admitting new members, India on Thursday dismissed as "baseless" reports that it is opposed to the expansion of the five-nation grouping.

In a telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that he looked forward to visiting Johannesburg to participate in the BRICS Summit.

"President Ramaphosa invited the prime minister for the BRICS summit being hosted by South Africa on August 22-24, and briefed him on the preparations for the same," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The prime minister accepted the invitation and conveyed that he looked forward to his visit to Johannesburg to participate in the summit," it said following the Modi-Ramaphosa phone talks on Thursday.

The summit scheduled from August 22 to 24 is set to extensively deliberate on expansion of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Iran, Indonesia and Kazakhstan are among countries which have shown keen interest in joining the grouping.

"We have seen some baseless speculation that India has reservations against the expansion. This is simply not true," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing earlier in the day.

"We have talked about India's position on expansion and we have clarified our position in the past. As mandated by the leaders last year, BRICS members are internally discussing the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures for the BRICS expansion process on the basis of full consultation and consensus," he added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow that the grouping will be further strengthened with the addition of new members.

"We believe that in one form or another, the expansion of BRICS will contribute to the further development and strengthening of this organisation," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already decided not to travel to Johannesburg for the summit.

The BRICS brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

Also Read

BRICS Sherpas exchange views on enhancement of strategic partnership

India dismisses 'baseless' reports that it opposes BRICS expansion

BRICS countries likely to induct five new members in August summit

BRICS members vow to combat terrorism financing, terror safe havens

Amid economic crisis, Pakistan expresses interest in joining BRICS: Report

India dismisses 'baseless' reports that it opposes BRICS expansion

India to attend Jeddah conference on Ukraine's peace plan on Aug 5-6

Arabia extends cut of 1 mn barrel of oil a day through Sept, to boost price

EU imposes sanctions on dozens in Belarus over support for Russia

Biden's inaction as Middle East violence surges is weak: Palestine minister

Topics :Narendra ModiBRICS SummitSouth Africa

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story