Home / World News / Progress in US-led peace talks 'quite solid', says Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy

Progress in US-led peace talks 'quite solid', says Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy

There are some things we are probably not ready for, and I'm sure there are things the Russians are not ready for either, Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy said that nearly 90% of Ukraine's demands have been incorporated into the draft agreements (Photo: Reuters)
AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 7:09 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Initial drafts of US proposals for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia meet many of Kyiv's demands, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday, although he suggested that neither side in the almost four-year war is likely to get everything it wants in talks on reaching a settlement.

Overall, it looks quite solid at this stage, the Ukrainian leader said of recent talks with US officials who are trying to steer the neighbouring countries toward compromises.

There are some things we are probably not ready for, and I'm sure there are things the Russians are not ready for either, Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv.

US President Donald Trump has for months been pushing for a peace agreement. However, the negotiations have run into sharply conflicting demands from Moscow and Kyiv. But US envoy Steve Witkoff said Sunday he held productive and constructive talks in Florida with Ukrainian and European representatives.

Zelenskyy said that nearly 90 per cent of Ukraine's demands have been incorporated into the draft agreements.

The backbone of the proposed deal is a 20-point plan, he said. There is also a framework document on security guarantees between Ukraine, European countries, and the United States, as well as a separate document on bilateral security guarantees granted to Ukraine by the US.

Zelenskyy mentioned several key points, such as the Ukrainian army remaining at a peacetime level of 800,000; membership in the European Union; and European forces, under the leadership of France and the UK and with a backstop from Washington, ensuring Ukraine's security in the air, on land, and at sea.

Some key countries will provide presence in these domains; others will contribute to energy security, finance, bomb shelters, and so on, the Ukrainian president said.

Ukraine is arguing that the bilateral document with US should be reviewed by the US Congress, with some details and annexes kept classified, Zelenskyy said.

The US team is now in talks with Russian envoys, and Washington has asked that no details be released, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

South African police arrest suspect in mass shooting that killed 12

Yunus reiterates commitment to hold Bangladesh general elections on Feb 12

Global vetting underway for all H-1B, H-4 visa applicants: US Embassy

Uber and Lyft partner with Baidu for UK robotaxi trials next year

Italy regulator slaps $115 mn fine on Apple for alleged anti-trust breaches

Topics :Donald TrumpRussia Ukraine ConflictUkraineRussiaZelenskyyDonald Trump administration

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story