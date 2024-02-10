PTI independents lead as delay in Pak poll results sparks speculations

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidates lead the game of politics as of now, speculations simmer countrywide on who will become the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

This comes at a time when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo, Naawaz Sharif, has already claimed victory in the February 8 general elections.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, amid the Election Commission of Pakistan drawing flak over the delay in declaration of the results of the general elections, former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday released a 'victory speech' in his AI-enabled voice, saying that the 'London Plan' of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif failed with the massive turnout of voters on polling day, as he also claimed victory in the general elections.

According to Geo News' unofficial provisional results for 241 of 266 seats, independent candidates, largely backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), led with 97 seats.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which has emerged as the single largest party, trails with 72 seats, while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has 52.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamiat-e-Ulami-Faizal (JUI-F), and Balochistan National Party (BNP) are expected to win 15, 3, and 2 seats, respectively.

The counting for the elections held on Thursday is underway, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has emerged as the single-largest party but is trailing behind the independent candidates, mostly backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Moreover, Nawaz Sharif also announced his intention to form a united government with the help of his former allies - Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) amid a fractured mandate.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari met in Lahore on Friday.

The meeting took place immediately after Nawaz declared victory in the general elections conducted the day before and urged his partners to form a coalition government.

The PPP and PML-N were both members of the PDM administration, which succeeded the PTI when Imran Khan was removed from office as prime minister in 2022.

Although two major political leaders from two separate parties declared victory in the general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has yet to release the final vote results.

Keeping in mind the dominance of the military in Pakistan, if no political party or alliance manages to receive an absolute majority, the power would then fall into the hands of the Pakistan Army to decide on electing the country's new leadership.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and other political leaders who are currently incarcerated have cast their votes through a postal ballot from Adiala Jail, Pakistan-based Dawn reported, citing sources.

Other leaders who have managed to vote through mail include Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, was unable to vote as she was convicted and arrested after the completion of the postal voting process.