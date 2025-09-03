Xi says world faces choice between 'peace or war' as Trump cries conspiracy

Speaking at Tiananmen Square, Xi praised the “immense national sacrifice” of the Chinese people during what is officially termed the “war of resistance against Japanese aggression” and positioned the victory as a turning point in modern Chinese history, according to state-media Xinhua.

He said the conflict had been the first time China secured a full triumph over foreign invaders, adding that it was part of the broader "world anti-fascist war". "Only when nations treat each other as equals and live in harmony can common security be maintained and historical tragedies prevented from recurring," Xi told assembled military personnel and international dignitaries. "Today humanity again faces a choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win cooperation or zero-sum games." Xi Jinping on Taiwan Although he did not mention Taiwan directly, Xi reaffirmed that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) must "resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity". His remarks echoed long-standing commitments to what Beijing calls "reunification" with Taiwan, which it considers a breakaway province. The PLA, he said, must speed up efforts to build "world-class forces" and provide "strategic support for national rejuvenation."

Xi, who also heads the Communist Party of China and the Central Military Commission, said the “rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable” and called on citizens of all ethnic groups to remain united under the party’s leadership. Later in the evening, a gala is scheduled at the Great Hall of the People to conclude the day’s events. Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un attend China's Victory Day parade Leaders from more than 20 countries attended China's Victory Day celebrations, including Putin and Kim Jong-un. Their presence represents the deepening ties between the three countries. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, however, declined China’s invitation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit over the weekend, did not stay for the parade.

Xi and Putin signed an agreement to advance the long-delayed Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline on Tuesday. Xi had previously attended a similar parade in Moscow earlier this year. 'Many Americans died in China’s quest for victory': Donald Trump The speech came as Trump urged Xi to acknowledge the "sacrifices" of American troops who supported China during the Second World War. “ Many Americans died in China’s quest for victory and glory,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America,” Trump wrote.