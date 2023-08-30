Home / World News / Putin, Kim traded letters as Russia looks for munitions from N Korea: US

Putin, Kim traded letters as Russia looks for munitions from N Korea: US

Kirby said that Russia is looking for additional artillery shells and other basic material to shore up Russia's defence industrial base

AP Washington
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
The White House on Wednesday said that it has new intelligence that shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have swapped letters as Russia looks to North Korea for munitions for the Ukraine war.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby detailed the latest finding just weeks after the White House said that it had determined that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during a recent visit to Pyongyang called on North Korean officials to increase the sale of munitions to Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

Kirby said that Russia is looking for additional artillery shells and other basic material to shore up Russia's defence industrial base.

The Biden administration has repeatedly made the case that the Kremlin has become reliant on North Korea, as well as Iran, for the arms it needs to fight its war against Ukraine. North Korea and Iran are largely isolated on the international stage for their nuclear programmes and human rights records.

Topics :Vladimir PutinKim Jong-unRussiaNorth KoreaUnited States

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

