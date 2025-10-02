Putin vows quick Russian response if Europe continues provocations

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia will quickly respond should Europe provoke Moscow, amid what he called a militarisation of the continent driven by hysteria. But he said he had no intention of attacking the US-led NATO alliance.

"If anyone still has a desire to compete with us in the military sphere, as we say, feel free, let them try," Putin told the Valdai Discussion Group in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"Russia's countermeasures will not be long in coming." Russia, Putin said, had shown through the centuries that it would respond quickly if provoked, and mentioned specifically Germany's ambition to have the most powerful army in Europe.