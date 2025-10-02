Home / World News / Istanbul shaken by 5.0-magnitude earthquake, no major damage reported

Istanbul shaken by 5.0-magnitude earthquake, no major damage reported

There were no immediate reports of serious damage in the city of 16 million people, the Istanbul Governor's office said on X, adding that its field teams had begun inspections

earthquake
The earthquake occurred at 2:55 p.m. (1155 GMT) in the Marmara Sea, southwest of Istanbul and near the coastal town of Marmaraereglisi, along a geological faultline long regarded as a risk for the city. | AI generated image
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A 5.0-magnitude earthquake rattled buildings in Turkey's largest city Istanbul on Thursday, sending some people rushing out into the streets, Reuters witnesses and the AFAD disaster and emergency authority said. 
There were no immediate reports of serious damage in the city of 16 million people, the Istanbul Governor's office said on X, adding that its field teams had begun inspections. 
The earthquake occurred at 2:55 p.m. (1155 GMT) in the Marmara Sea, southwest of Istanbul and near the coastal town of Marmaraereglisi, along a geological faultline long regarded as a risk for the city. 
In April, more than 150 people were injured when they jumped from buildings after a 6.2-magnitude quake in Istanbul, marking one of the city's strongest tremors in years. 
Two years ago 
Turkey suffered the deadliest and most destructive earthquake in its modern history. That 7.8-magnitude quake in February 2023 killed more than 55,000 people and injured more than 107,000 in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US to supply Ukraine intelligence for long-range missile strikes in Russia

Two dead in car and stabbing attack at UK's synagogue, suspect shot

P&G to shut down biz in Pakistan, Gillette to consider delisting from PSX

US H-1B visa rules push Chinese workers to explore Europe as alternative

China tightens curbs on Nokia, Ericsson gear with strict security checks

Topics :World NewsIstanbulEarthquakeTurkey

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story