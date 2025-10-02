Trump's Gaza peace plan gets global support, PM Modi among endorsers

The White House has highlighted the "global support, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for President Donald Trump's visionary plan for peace in war-battered Gaza.

President Trump's "groundbreaking plan for peace in Gaza has galvanised a chorus of international praise as the potential pivotal turning point after years of devastating war," the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Hailed as a game changer by nations across continents, President Trump's comprehensive framework emphasises an urgent end to hostilities, the full liberation of all hostages, sustained humanitarian relief, and Gaza's transformation into a beacon of prosperity," it said.

It said the visionary plan has been embraced by key leaders from the Arab world to the West. The statement lists reactions and comments of world leaders, including PM Modi, on Trump's plan to end the conflict in Gaza.

"We welcome President Donald J. Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region. We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump's initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace, Modi had posted on social media. The White House statement includes this statement by Modi as well as a link to the Indian leader's post on X. The statement includes remarks by other world leaders including the joint statement by Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Trkiye, Qatar, and Egypt.