Two dead in car and stabbing attack at UK's synagogue, suspect shot

A Yom Kippur gathering in Manchester, United Kingdom, turned tragic with a violent attack. Two people died in the car and stabbing attack at a synagogue in Manchester, on the occasion of Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar, according to a report by BBC News.

The suspect was shot by the police and is believed to be dead. The attack was declared ‘Plato’, a code-word used by the UK police when responding to marauding terror attacks.

ALSO READ: UK plans visa fee waiver to attract global science and tech talent: Report According to the BBC News, an eyewitness called the police to the Heaton Park Synagogue after he saw a car being driven towards the public. When the paramedics arrived, they found four people injured, which were a result of both the vehicle and stab wounds. One of the injured is said to be a security guard.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders,” he said. To celebrate Yom Kippur, large numbers of Jewish people attend synagogues and observe a fast. Antisemitism rises in the UK Antisemitism has been on the rise among western nations, including the UK. Last year, the BBC reported that at least 1,978 anti-Jewish hate incidents were reported in the UK between January and June, up from 964 in the first half of 2023. Condemning the incident, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall. The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.”