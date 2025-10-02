Home / World News / Two dead in car and stabbing attack at UK's synagogue, suspect shot

Two dead in car and stabbing attack at UK's synagogue, suspect shot

The attack was declared 'Plato', a code-word used by the UK police when responding to a marauding terror attack

uk attack, uk police, uk, manchester
An eyewitness called the police to the Heaton Park Synagogue after he saw a car being driven towards the public. Photo: Reuters
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 4:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A Yom Kippur gathering in Manchester, United Kingdom, turned tragic with a violent attack. Two people died in the car and stabbing attack at a synagogue in Manchester, on the occasion of Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar, according to a report by BBC News.
 
The suspect was shot by the police and is believed to be dead. The attack was declared ‘Plato’, a code-word used by the UK police when responding to marauding terror attacks.
 
According to the BBC News, an eyewitness called the police to the Heaton Park Synagogue after he saw a car being driven towards the public. When the paramedics arrived, they found four people injured, which were a result of both the vehicle and stab wounds. One of the injured is said to be a security guard. 
 
Condemning the incident, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall. The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.”   
“My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders,” he said. 
To celebrate Yom Kippur, large numbers of Jewish people attend synagogues and observe a fast.

Antisemitism rises in the UK

Antisemitism has been on the rise among western nations, including the UK. Last year, the BBC reported that at least 1,978 anti-Jewish hate incidents were reported in the UK between January and June, up from 964 in the first half of 2023.
 
Of these, around 1,037 of the recorded antisemitic incidents were in Greater London, including 411 in Barnet, which is the local authority home to the biggest Jewish community in the UK.
 
The region with the second highest number of recorded antisemitic incidents was Greater Manchester with 268, followed by West Yorkshire with 115.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

P&G to shut down biz in Pakistan, Gillette to consider delisting from PSX

US H-1B visa rules push Chinese workers to explore Europe as alternative

China tightens curbs on Nokia, Ericsson gear with strict security checks

Rescuers use heavy machinery at collapsed Indonesian school as hope fades

Two killed as youth-led anti-government protests turn deadly in Morocco

Topics :attacksBritainBritish Prime MinisterBritish governmentBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story