Qantas CEO, top executives lose $522,000 in pay for major cyber breach

By Angus Whitley

Qantas Airways Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Vanessa Hudson and her top leadership team were docked A$800,000 ($522,000) in pay for a cyberbreach that impacted millions of customers, as the airline attempts to show it’s taking a harder line on accountability and governance.

Hudson forfeited A$250,000 in compensation, while the airline’s five executive managers lost a combined A$550,000, Qantas said in its annual report, released Friday. Hudson’s total remuneration still climbed to A$6.31 million for the 12 months ended June, up from A$4.38 million a year earlier.

Qantas detected the cyberattack on June 30, the last day of the financial year, and later found that personal information belonging to 5.7 million customers had been stolen. The board’s swift punishment for Hudson and senior management follows sharp criticism of the carrier’s culture last month from a Federal Court judge in Australia, as well as a corporate governance overhaul last year.