Trump to sign executive order rebranding Pentagon as 'Department of War'

In the meantime, Trump will authorise the Pentagon to use secondary titles, so the department can go by its original name

US President Donald Trump
Trump and Hegseth have long talked about changing the name, and Hegseth even created a social media poll on the topic in March | Image: Bloomberg
AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 7:48 AM IST
US President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order on Friday to rebrand the Department of Defence as the Department of War, his latest effort to project an image of toughness for America's military.

The Republican president can't formally change the name without legislation, which his administration would request from Congress.

In the meantime, Trump will authorise the Pentagon to use secondary titles" so the department can go by its original name.

The plans were disclosed by a White House official, who requested anonymity ahead of the public announcement, and detailed in a White House fact sheet.

The Department of War was created in 1789, the same year that the US Constitution took effect. It was renamed by law in 1947, two years after the end of World War II.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth posted DEPARTMENT OF WAR on social media after the executive order was initially reported by Fox News.

Trump and Hegseth have long talked about changing the name, and Hegseth even created a social media poll on the topic in March.

Since then, he has hinted that his title as defence secretary may not be permanent at multiple public events, including a speech at Fort Benning, Georgia, on Thursday. He told an auditorium full of soldiers that it may be a slightly different title tomorrow".

In August, Trump told reporters that everybody likes that we had an unbelievable history of victory when it was Department of War. Then we changed it to Department of Defence".

When confronted with the possibility that making the name change would require an act of Congress, Trump told reporters that we're just going to do it".

I'm sure Congress will go along if we need that, he added.

The move is just the latest in a long line of cultural changes Hegseth has made to the Pentagon since taking office at the beginning of the year.

Early in his tenure, Hegseth pushed hard to eliminate what he saw as the impacts of woke culture on the military by not only ridding the department of diversity programmes but scrubbing libraries and websites of material deemed to be divisive.

The result was the removal and review of hundreds of books in the military academies, which ended up including titles on the Holocaust and a Maya Angelou memoir.

It also resulted in the removal of thousands of websites honouring contributions by women and minority groups.

I think the president and the secretary have been very clear on this that anybody that says in the Department of Defence that diversity is our strength is, frankly, incorrect, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told reporters in March.

Hegseth also presided over the removal of all transgender troops from the military following an executive order from Trump through a process that some described as dehumanising or open cruelty".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpPentagonUS PentagonDonald Trump administration

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

