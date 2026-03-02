Home / World News / QatarEnergy to stop LNG output temporarily as West Asia crisis intensifies

QatarEnergy to stop LNG output temporarily as West Asia crisis intensifies

The state-owned firm blamed the war for the decision. It offered no timeline for restoring its production

QatarEnergy
QatarEnergy
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 5:47 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

QatarEnergy said on Monday it would stop its production of liquified natural gas as the Mideast war rages, taking one of the world's top suppliers off the market.

The state-owned firm blamed the war for the decision.

It offered no timeline for restoring its production.

Oil prices have already risen over the war.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US-Israel attack on Iran: Why Trump is not calling it a 'war', yet

Kuwait 'mistakenly shot down' 3 American F-15E aircraft: US military

Oil tanker attacked by drone in Gulf of Oman; one Indian mariner killed

US-Israeli airstrikes targeted Natanz facility: Iran's envoy to IAEA

West Asia crisis: Oil rises 9% after Iran war disrupts key shipping routes

Topics :LNGWest AsiaMiddle East

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story