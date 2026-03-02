Home / World News / Oil tanker attacked by drone in Gulf of Oman; one Indian mariner killed

Oil tanker attacked by drone in Gulf of Oman; one Indian mariner killed

The state-run Oman News Agency reported the attack in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Muscat, the sultanate's capital. It identified the vessel as the MKD VYOM

oil tankers, sea shore, trading
Representative image from file.
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 4:25 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

A bomb-carrying drone boat struck a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Monday, killing one mariner on board, Oman said.

The state-run Oman News Agency reported the attack in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Muscat, the sultanate's capital. It identified the vessel as the MKD VYOM. It said the dead crew member was from India.

Iran has been threatening vessels approaching the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, and is believed to have launched multiple attacks as the war in the Mideast continues after Israel and the United States started a major airstrike campaign targeting the Islamic Republic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

West Asia crisis: Oil rises 9% after Iran war disrupts key shipping routes

Saudi Aramco halts operations at Ras Tanura refinery after drone strike

Saudi Arabia intercepts drones targeting its Ras Tanura oil refinery

China says US gave no warning before Iran attack, urges end to hostilities

Texas bar shooting: FBI probes it as possible terror act after 2 killed

Topics :OmanIsrael Iran ConflictUS Iran tensionsBS Reads

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story