Racist aggressions plague UK cities: What happened, and what's next?

The United Kingdom has been rocked by a wave of riots and anti-immigrant violence in recent days, plunging the newly elected government into its first major crisis. The unrest, described as the worst in over a decade, has led to injuries, property damage, and widespread fear, with concerns that more violence may erupt in the coming days.

In the coastal city of Plymouth, police officers faced the fury of angry mobs on Monday night, as clashes erupted between protesters and law enforcement. The violence marks the latest in a series of incidents that began over the weekend, when far-right groups set fire to hotels housing asylum seekers, leaving those inside trapped and terrified.

The violence spread across multiple cities, with rioters targeting public buildings, damaging property, and engaging in violent confrontations with police. In Rotherham and Tamworth, far-right agitators set ablaze Holiday Inn hotels believed to be sheltering asylum seekers. In Rotherham, the hotel was “full of terrified residents and staff,” according to South Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield.

The unrest was sparked by an anti-immigrant misinformation campaign following a tragic stabbing incident in Southport, northern England, where three children lost their lives. The far-right seized on the incident, falsely claiming the attacker was an immigrant, to incite hatred and mobilise protests. Police have since confirmed that the suspect was born in Britain.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who took office only a month ago, is now facing intense scrutiny as he grapples with the unfolding crisis. Starmer convened an emergency COBRA meeting on Monday morning to coordinate the government's response. In a statement, Starmer condemned the violence, calling it “organised, violent thuggery” and declaring that it “has no place on our streets, or online.”

The riots represent the first significant challenge for Starmer’s administration, which came to power after unseating the Conservative Party in last month’s general election. His handling of the situation will be closely watched by both the public and lawmakers, as the country navigates this turbulent period.

Over the weekend, more than 370 people were arrested, with authorities pledging to use facial recognition and other technologies to identify and apprehend those responsible. Violence was reported in several cities, including Sunderland, Middlesbrough, and Stoke-on-Trent, as tensions flared across the Midlands and the north of England.

The incidents have prompted widespread criticism of social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp, and Telegram, which were used to organise the protests. Figures across the political spectrum have blamed these platforms for allowing far-right agitators to spread their divisive messages and coordinate violent actions.

Elon Musk’s X platform has been particularly targeted for its role in amplifying far-right rhetoric, with controversial figures like Tommy Robinson using the platform to encourage protests. Joe Mulhall, director of research at anti-racism charity Hope Not Hate, criticised X for allowing extremists to reach “millions of people with their dangerous and divisive propaganda.”

Starmer has doubled down on his condemnation of the rioters, labelling them “far-right thugs.” His remarks have drawn backlash from right-wing figures, but the Prime Minister remains steadfast in his stance, calling for unity and condemning the violence.

The situation has also drawn comparisons to the 2011 riots in London, when protests against a police shooting escalated into days of widespread disorder. At that time, Starmer, then director of public prosecutions, played a key role in bringing offenders to justice by ordering courts to operate round-the-clock. Now, as Prime Minister, Starmer faces the task of restoring order and addressing the underlying issues that have fuelled the unrest.

Adding to the complexity of the situation is the strain on Britain’s public services. The country’s prison system is nearing capacity, with fewer than 1,500 spaces available as of last Friday. This shortage could hinder the government's ability to detain and prosecute those involved in the riots, adding another layer of difficulty to an already challenging situation.

[With agency inputs]