Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Republicans try for slim House majority as 3 races uncalled in Pennsylvania

Republicans try for slim House majority as 3 races uncalled in Pennsylvania

In all three of Pennsylvania's uncalled races, the Republican candidate held a slight lead, with some votes still outstanding

Republicans, US government, US presidential elections
A House majority would give the GOP a full sweep of power in Congress alongside President-elect Donald Trump in the White House.(Photo: Bloomberg)
AP Harrisburg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 8:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Three races for the US House in Pennsylvania remained uncalled by The Associated Press on Wednesday, as vote counting continued and Republicans fought to keep their slim majority in the chamber.

A House majority would give the GOP a full sweep of power in Congress alongside President-elect Donald Trump in the White House.

In all three of Pennsylvania's uncalled races, the Republican candidate held a slight lead, with some votes still outstanding.

One uncalled race was the contest in an Allentown-based district in eastern Pennsylvania, where three-term Democratic US Rep. Susan Wild conceded to Republican Ryan Mackenzie.

Mackenzie is a member of the state House of Representatives. Democrats hold a slight registration advantage in the district, but its close political divide made Wild a perennial target of Republicans.  Find special coverage on US Presidential Elections here

Also uncalled was a race in a northeastern Pennsylvania district around Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, where six-term Democratic US Rep. Matt Cartwright was trying to fend off Republican Rob Bresnahan, a first-time candidate and developer who runs a family construction company.

More From This Section

Rafael makes landfall in Cuba as Category 3 hurricane, power out on island

Four cases of new mpox variant identified in UK, first time outside Africa

US presidential elections: 4 ways Donald Trump's victory was historic

From a sullen man 4 yrs back to victory; Donald Trump's remarkable journey

Biden, Kamala Harris, call Trump, congratulate him on his victory in polls

Bresnahan claimed victory early Wednesday morning.

Democrats hold a slight registration advantage in the district, but voters there backed Trump in 2020's presidential election, making Cartwright just one of five Democrats nationally running for reelection in a Trump district.

The other uncalled race is in southern Pennsylvania, where Republican Rep. Scott Perry is seeking a seventh term in his Republican-leaning district around the cities of Harrisburg and York.

Challenging him is Janelle Stelson, a longtime local TV news anchor who is a Republican-turned-Democrat.

Perry was chairman of the Freedom Caucus, a hardline faction of conservatives and was the only lawmaker to have his cellphone seized by FBI agents investigating the web of Trump loyalists who were central to his bid to remain in power in 2020. Perry has not been charged with a crime.

Elsewhere in Pennsylvania, 14 other incumbents were reelected.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

I concede election, but do not concede fight that fuelled campaign: Harris

Donald Trump sowed doubts about voting until results showed him winning

US elections LIVE: Trump makes a comeback; India-US ties set to expand, say experts

Democrats hoped Harris would rescue them, she called Trump to concede

Telugu woman will serve as US Second Lady for first time: Andhra CM Naidu

Topics :Kamala HarrisUS presidential electionUS presidential electionsDonald TrumpUS President

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story