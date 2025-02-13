Robert Kennedy to take top US health job after Senate confirmation

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a vaccine critic who endorsed President Donald Trump after abandoning his own presidential bid, was confirmed by the US Senate as Secretary of Health and Human Services on Thursday, overcoming resistance from the medical establishment and members of Congress.

ALSO READ: US Senate to vote on Robert Kennedy Jr's bid to become nation's health secy The vote was 52-48, with Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky the lone Republican joining all 47 Democrats to vote against Kennedy, who had made pledges to protect existing vaccination programs in a bid to secure votes of hesitant lawmakers.

The confirmation paves the way for him to be sworn in to the job overseeing multiple high-profile agencies, including the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Once Kennedy is sworn in later on Thursday, Trump will sign an executive order to establish a MAHA commission, named for Kennedy's "Make America Healthy Again" movement, and will direct the new HHS secretary "to investigate this chronic crisis plaguing our country," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News on Thursday.

Kennedy, 71, is an environmental lawyer who has long sown doubts about the safety and efficacy of vaccines that have helped curb disease and prevented millions of deaths for decades.

He will now run an HHS department that directs more than $3 trillion in healthcare spending. Also under HHS purview are the Medicare and Medicaid programs that provide health insurance for over 140 million Americans and the National Institutes of Health.

Kennedy has said he wants to work to end chronic disease, break any ties between employees at the US drugs regulator and industry and advise US water systems to remove fluoride.

Opponents argued that he is unfit for the job because of his prominent role in the anti-vaccine movement.

Kennedy's path to confirmation was fraught and did not always appear to have the necessary votes among Republicans. He had to overcome his past as a life-long Democrat, his previous views in support of abortion, as well as his stance on vaccines.

Some prominent members of his own family, including cousin Caroline Kennedy, also urged his rejection.

Ultimately, Senate Republicans closed ranks as they have for every Trump cabinet selection so far.

The White House has offered buyouts to 2 million civilian full-time federal workers as part of plans to drastically shrink the size of the government. Kennedy has said he wants to get rid of many employees at both the FDA and NIH.

Following the Senate vote, Stephen Ubl, CEO of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America -- the top industry lobby group -- said drugmakers are eager to work with the Trump administration to address reducing the burden of chronic disease, improve health outcomes and make healthcare more affordable for Americans.