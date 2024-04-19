Home / World News / Rocket assault on Israeli military site by Lebanon's Hezbollah wounds six

The assault, which Hezbollah said was a response to Israel killing a number of its fighters, comes as the Jewish state weighs a response to Iran's missile and drone strikes on Saturday night

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 12:09 AM IST
Omar Tamo and Alisa Odenheimer

Lebanon’s Hezbollah launched drones and guided missiles at an army site in Israel’s Galilee in an attack that wounded at least six people, amid mounting tensions in the region.
 

Hezbollah said it hit an Israeli reconnaissance site in Arab al-Aramshe on Wednesday, the militant group’s Al-Manar TV reported. The attack has left six people injured, including one who is in a serious condition, Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said. The agency did not mention if the wounded were civilians or soldiers.
 
The assault, which Hezbollah said was a response to Israel killing a number of its fighters, comes as the Jewish state weighs a response to Iran’s missile and drone strikes on Saturday night.

The Israel Defense Forces said it struck back at the sources of the fire on Wednesday. Israeli fighter jets also struck a Hezbollah military compound in southern Lebanon.
 
The clashes will raise concerns the near-daily exchanges of fire between the two sides could escalate into a full-blown conflict, opening a new front for Israel as it seeks to destroy Hamas in Gaza.
 
Hezbollah is the most powerful militia in the Middle East and thought by Israeli intelligence to have more than 100,000 rockets and missiles, a much bigger arsenal than what Hamas is believed to have had before Oct. 7. Like Hamas, Hezbollah is designated by the US as a terrorist organization.

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 12:09 AM IST

