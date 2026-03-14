Russia downs 16 Ukrainian drones flying towards Moscow, says mayor

Russia on Saturday shot down 16 Ukrainian drones heading to attack Moscow, officials said.

In a social media post, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said first responders have reached the sites where the debris of the drones fell.

He said 16 Ukrainian drones were shot down as they were heading towards Moscow.

The mayor, however, did not give any details of damage or casualties on the ground.

According to Moskva 24 TV channel, three of the four local airports, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky, located in the capital, had suspended their operations for several hours, disrupting air traffic.

As part of preparedness against drone attacks, Moscow city and the capital region have been selectively switching off mobile internet, and people have been advised to use applications available offline.