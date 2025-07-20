Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 08:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Kremlin says open to peace with Ukraine; but insists on achieving its goals

Kremlin says open to peace with Ukraine; but insists on achieving its goals

Peskov and other Russian officials have repeatedly rejected accusations from Kyiv and its Western partners of stalling peace talks

Photo: Bloomberg

The Kremlin has insisted that any peace deal should see Ukraine withdraw from the four regions that Russia illegally annexed in September 2022 but never fully captured. Photo: Bloomberg

AP Moscow
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia is open to peace with Ukraine, but achieving its goals remains a priority, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday, days after US President Donald Trump gave Moscow a 50-day deadline to agree to a ceasefire or face tougher sanctions.

Peskov and other Russian officials have repeatedly rejected accusations from Kyiv and its Western partners of stalling peace talks. Meanwhile, Moscow continues to intensify its long-range attacks on Ukrainian cities, launching more drones in a single night than it did during some entire months in 2024, and analysts say the barrages are likely to escalate.

President Putin has repeatedly spoken of his desire to bring the Ukrainian settlement to a peaceful conclusion as soon as possible. This is a long process, it requires effort, and it is not easy, Peskov told state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

 

The main thing for us is to achieve our goals. Our goals are clear, he added. 

The Kremlin has insisted that any peace deal should see Ukraine withdraw from the four regions that Russia illegally annexed in September 2022 but never fully captured. It also wants Ukraine to renounce its bid to join NATO and accept strict limits on its armed forces demands Kyiv and its Western allies have rejected.

Also Read

Damage to buildings due to earthquake

7.4 magnitude quake hits off Russia's Kamchatka coast, tsunami alert lifted

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine proposes truce talks with Russia after negotiations stalled in June

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskiy says talks with Russia for peace, needs 'more momentum'

European Union, EU

EU targets Russia's energy revenue, shadow fleet with new sanctions

Russian Oil

India should continue buying Russian oil; must reject US pressure: GTRI

US President Donald Trump threatened Russia on July 14 with steep tariffs and announced a rejuvenated pipeline for American weapons to reach Ukraine, hardening his stance toward Moscow after months of frustration following unsuccessful negotiations aimed at ending the war. The direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul resulted in several rounds of prisoner exchanges but little else.

Trump said he would implement severe tariffs unless a peace deal is reached within 50 days. He provided few details on how they would be implemented, but suggested they would target Russia's trading partners in an effort to isolate Moscow in the global economy.

In addition, Trump said European allies would buy billions and billions of dollars of US military equipment to be transferred to Ukraine, replenishing the besieged country's supplies of weapons. Included in the plan are Patriot air defense systems, a top priority for Ukraine as it fends off Russian drones and missiles.

Doubts were recently raised about Trump's commitment to supply Ukraine when the Pentagon paused shipments over concerns that US stockpiles were running low. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

oil trade, Russia, Crude Oil, Vladimir Putin, US sanctions

EU curbs on Russian oil may hit India's $15 bn fuel exports: GTRI

Thief, Kidnapping

Two Indians killed, 1 abducted in Niger; embassy seeks safe release

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, Prince Lonkhokhela

MoS Margherita holds talks with Eswatini energy minister Lonkhokhela

India china

China starts building world's largest dam on Brahmaputra in Tibet

Drone

French firm CYGR, RRP Defence to launch $50 mn drone plant in Navi Mumbai

Topics : Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon