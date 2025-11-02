Home / World News / Russia launches new nuclear submarine carrier of 'doomsday missile'

Russia launches new nuclear submarine carrier of 'doomsday missile'

The Russian defense minister emphasised that the submarine carrying underwater weapons and robotic systems will enable Russia to successfully ensure the security of its maritime borders

Russia, Russia flag
Russia has launched its latest nuclear submarine to be armed with a 'Poseidon' nuclear drone. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Russia has launched its latest nuclear submarine to be armed with a 'Poseidon' nuclear drone, also known as 'doomsday missile' capable of wiping out coastal nations, according to media reports.

The nuclear submarine Khabarovsk' was launched by Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov at a solemn ceremony in the presence of Russian Naval Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev and other top shipbuilding officials in Severodvinsk at Sevmash shipyards.

Today marks a significant event for us the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Khabarovsk is being launched from the stern of the renowned Sevmash, Belousov said in his televised remarks late on Saturday night.

Sevmash shipyards had earlier retrofitted INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier for India.

The Russian defense minister emphasized that the submarine carrying underwater weapons and robotic systems will enable Russia to successfully ensure the security of its maritime borders and protect its national interests in various regions of the world's oceans, according to TASS, the Russian news agency.

The Khabarovsk nuclear submarine was designed by Rubin, the Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering, and is intended to address Navy missions using modern underwater weapons, including robotic systems for various purposes, the Russian Defence Ministry said on its website.

This nuclear submarine would be the carrier of underwater weapons and robotic systems to successfully address the challenges of ensuring the security of Russia's maritime borders and protecting its national interests in various parts of the world's oceans, it underscored.

Commenting on the launch of the latest nuclear submarine, business daily Kommersant reminded that last week Russia tested the Poseidon underwater drone, equipped with a nuclear propulsion system.

The Poseidon is capable of exceeding the speed of submarines and modern torpedoes, travelling at great depths and over intercontinental distances. The Khabarovsk-class submarines are expected to be the primary carriers of this weapon, Kommersant daily said.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced the successful test of nuclear powered 'Poseidon,' which, he said was launched from a mother-submarine and has a nuclear power plant 100 times smaller than the reactor of a strategic submarine.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev described this drone as the Doomsday missile.

In a media interview, Chair of Duma Defence Committee Andrei Kartapolov said it was capable of wiping out whole coastal nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

10 injured in stabbing attack on train in UK's Cambridgeshire, 2 arrested

23 dead, dozen injured in fire, explosion at northwestern Mexico store

What's happening in Sudan? Inside the conflict that left over 150,000 dead

Trump plays nice with Asian allies stung by tariffs, repeated threats

What did Trump, Xi agree to on tariffs, export controls, and fentanyl

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictRussiaUkraine

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story