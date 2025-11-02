23 dead, dozen injured in fire, explosion at northwestern Mexico store

A fire and explosion at a convenience store in northwestern Mexico on Saturday killed at least 23 people, including children, and injured 12 others, state authorities said.
The fire occurred in downtown Hermosillo, the capital of Sonora state, Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo said in a video posted on social media.
Sonora Attorney General Gustavo Salas Chvez provided the death toll and said the injured were taken to six hospitals in Hermosillo.
Salas Chvez said preliminary investigations showed the deaths were caused by inhalation of toxic gases.
At this time we have no indication that leads us to presume the fire was intentional, he said, noting authorities had not ruled out any line of investigation.
Images circulating on social media show a massive fire engulfing the Waldo's store. One video showed a burned man collapsing onto the asphalt a few metres (yards) from the store entrance.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app