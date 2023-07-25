Home / World News / Russia plans to lower oil export discount to $20/bbl, says finance minister

Russia plans to lower oil export discount to $20/bbl, says finance minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin in February signed a law fixing the discount on Russia's dominant Urals blend of crude oil for tax calculations

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 2:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Russia's finance ministry plans to cut the discount it uses to set taxes on the country's crude oil exports to $20 per barrel from $25 currently, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in remarks published on Tuesday.

Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including the $60 a barrel price cap on Russian crude exports and the European Union's import ban, have forced the Kremlin to change the way it taxes oil sales.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in February signed a law fixing the discount on Russia's dominant Urals blend of crude oil for tax calculations.

"Now the discount is $25 per barrel to Brent crude," Siluanov told the news site Argumenty i Fakty in an interview published on Tuesday.

"We plan to reduce it to $20 per barrel. We are considering further measures to improve the calculation of taxes on oil exports."

Siluanov did not elaborate what measures are being considered, but added that at the current price of about $80 a barrel of Brent crude, the ministry will collect 8 trillion roubles ($88.5 billion) in oil and gas revenues in 2023.

Russia's crucial oil and gas revenues were 47% lower year-on-year in the first six months, which the finance ministry put down to lower Urals crude prices and reduced natural gas exports.

Siluanov also said that by the end of the year, the budget deficit will be around 2%-2.5% of the gross domestic product.

"We have enough of resources to meet the planned expenses, and additional ones that arise," Siluanov said.
Combined with Western sanctions and the closure of many financial markets to Russia, significant outlays to support Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine have been depleting government coffers.
($1 = 90.3955 roubles)

Also Read

Discount brokers take giant strides; now account for 57% of active clients

Electronics export in India grew 56% in Q1, emerge as 4th largest item

Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city

Russia oil discount to India shrinks to $4, delivery charges remain opaque

Comm min allows EPCMD to issue export registration, membership certificates

Israeli military kills 3 alleged Palestinian gunmen in volatile West Bank

Anger grows in Odesa after Russian bombardment hits beloved historic sites

'X' replaces tweet in Musk's radical move, but will the rebranding click?

July heat waves 'virtually impossible' without climate change: Scientists

Strong typhoon blows closer to northern Philippines, forces evacuation

Topics :RussiaCrude Oil

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story