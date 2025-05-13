Home / World News / Russia responsible for downing MH17 in 2014, global aviation body finds

Russia responsible for downing MH17 in 2014, global aviation body finds

The Netherlands and Australian governments brought the case against Moscow before the Montreal-based global aviation agency in 2022, and on Tuesday welcomed the verdict

cargo ship, flight, US flight, plane, airplane
It's the first time that the council, which represents 193 member states, has decided a dispute between governments | Image: Bloomberg
AP Melbourne
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation on Tuesday found Russia responsible for shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine with the loss of 298 lives more than a decade ago, in a ruling that raises the prospect of victims' families being paid compensation.

A Dutch-led international investigation concluded in 2016 that the Amsterdam-to-Kuala Lumpur airliner was shot down on July 17, 2014 from Ukrainian territory held by separatist rebels using a Buk missile system delivered from Russia.

Moscow denies any involvement in the MH17 tragedy.

The Netherlands and Australian governments brought the case against Moscow before the Montreal-based global aviation agency in 2022, and on Tuesday welcomed the verdict.

ALSO READ: UN aviation body indicts Russia for 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines MH17

The International Court of Justice wasn't an option, because Russia doesn't recognise The Hague, Netherlands-based court's jurisdiction.

Council finds that Russia violated the Chicago Convention

The council found that Russia had violated the Convention on International Civil Aviation, known as the Chicago Convention, which requires that states refrain from resorting to the use of weapons against civil aircraft in flight.

Also Read

Titan Watches & Wearables CEO Suparna Mitra resigns due to personal reasons

Tragic Tuesday: Sensex tanks 1200 pts; Why did stock market crash today?

Jyothy Labs stock falls 4% on muted Q4FY25: Here's what analysts suggest

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Markets at day's low; Sensex drags 1200 pts to 81,200; Nifty at 24,600

Over 16.6 msf of new malls to come up in Tier-1 cities in 2 yrs: Report

It's the first time that the council, which represents 193 member states, has decided a dispute between governments.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said that the council would consider the question of reparations within weeks.

In that context, the Netherlands and Australia are requesting that the ICAO Council order the Russian Federation to enter into negotiations with the Netherlands and Australia, and that the Council facilitate this process, Veldkamp said in a statement.

The latter is important in order to ensure that the negotiations are conducted in good faith and according to specific timelines, and that they will yield actual results, he added.

ALSO READ: IndiGo, SpiceJet: Aviation stocks fly amid easing tensions between Ind-Pak

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong urged the council to move swiftly to determine remedies.

We call on Russia to finally face up to its responsibility for its horrific act of violence and make reparations for its egregious conduct, as required under international law, Wong said in a statement.

Russian Embassy doesn't respond

The Russian Embassy in Australia didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Australian National University international law expert Don Rothwell said that the council had yet to publish the reasons for its decisions.

One of the consequences for this process will be that the council will probably make some recommendations that Russia pay what are called reparations, which is an international term for damages, as a result of its violation of international law, Rothwell said.

So we have to wait and see exactly what the council finds on that particular point, Rothwell added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nissan cuts 15% of global work force as Japan automaker sinks into losses

Most powerful Americans: Trump, Pope Leo lead in different roles, realms

Honda forecasts 24.5% profit drop as China sales dip, Trump tariffs loom

UK jobs market cools down offering some relief to Bank of England

UN aviation body indicts Russia for 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines MH17

Topics :MH17MH17 crashRussiaAviation industry

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story