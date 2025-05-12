Monday, May 12, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndiGo, SpiceJet: Aviation stocks fly amid easing tensions between Ind-Pak

IndiGo, SpiceJet: Aviation stocks fly amid easing tensions between Ind-Pak

At 10:43 AM, shares of InterGlobe Aviation or IndiGo jumped 7.28 per cent to ₹5471.35 per share and SpiceJet gained 7.76 per cent to ₹46.53 per share on BSE

flight plane

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Aviation-linked stocks rallied up to 10.4 per cent on Monday after India and Pakistan came to an understanding for a ceasefire. Easing border tension between India and Pakistan have supposedly increased hopes of normal airline operations.
 
At 10:43 AM, shares of InterGlobe Aviation or IndiGo jumped 7.28 per cent to ₹5471.35 per share and SpiceJet shares gained 7.76 per cent to ₹46.53 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 2.79 per cent at 81,667.36.   Catch Stock market Updates Today LIVE

Airline operations are normal at Delhi Airport: 

Delhi International Airport on Sunday and said that the airport operations continue to remain normal. However, they also issued an advisory informing that some flight schedules may be impacted due to current uncertain conditions.
 
 
According to the advisory, "Delhi Airport operations continue to remain normal. However, due to evolving airspace conditions and enhanced security measures as directed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules may be impacted, and security processing times could be longer."
 
Passengers are advised to stay informed through updates from their respective airlines and follow hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations.

The airport also asked passengers to arrive early to allow for potential delays at security checkpoints and to cooperate with the airline and security staff for smooth facilitation.  ALSO READ | Market volatility gauge India VIX drops 20% on easing border tensions

Airports shut 

Amid rising border tension last week, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other aviation regulators issued Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) had announce a temporary suspension of civilian operations at 32 airports across northern and western India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a press release.
 
Citing “operational reasons”, the ministry stated that the suspension would remain in force from May 9 on May 15.
Airports affected by the closure
  The affected airports span multiple states:
  • Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh: Leh, Thoise, Jammu, Srinagar, Awantipora  
  • Punjab: Adampur, Amritsar, Bathinda, Halwara, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot. 
  • Haryana: Ambala  -Himachal Pradesh: Shimla, Kullu, Gaggal  -Chandigarh.  
  • Rajasthan: Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Kishangarh, Uttarlai.  
  • Gujarat: Bhuj, Jamnagar, Kandla, Keshod, Mundra, Porbandar, Rajkot, Naliya.
  • Uttar Pradesh: Hindon, Saharanpur.
 
 

First Published: May 12 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

