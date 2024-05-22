Home / World News / Russia starts nuclear drills amid West's deepening role in Ukraine

Russia starts nuclear drills amid West's deepening role in Ukraine

It was the first time Russia has publicly announced drills involving tactical nuclear weapons

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine
Photo: Shutterstock
AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 7:18 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday it began a round of drills involving tactical nuclear weapons. The exercises were announced by Russian authorities this month in response to remarks by senior Western officials about the possibility of deeper involvement in the war in Ukraine.

It was the first time Russia has publicly announced drills involving tactical nuclear weapons, although its strategic nuclear forces regularly hold exercises.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the ministry's statement, the first stage of the new drills envisioned practical training in the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, including nuclear-capable Kinzhal and Iskander missiles.

The maneuvers are taking place in the Southern Military District, which consists of Russian regions in the south, including on the border with Ukraine; Crimea, illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014; and four Ukrainian regions that Russia illegally annexed in 2022 and partially occupies.

The drills were announced on May 6, with the Defense Ministry saying in a statement that they would come in response to provocative statements and threats of certain Western officials regarding the Russian Federation.

Tactical nuclear weapons include air bombs, warheads for short-range missiles and artillery munitions and are meant for use on a battlefield. They are less powerful than the strategic weapons massive warheads that arm intercontinental ballistic missiles and are intended to obliterate entire cities.

The announcement came after French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated that he doesn't exclude sending troops to Ukraine, and U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Kyiv's forces will be able to use British long-range weapons to strike targets inside Russia. The Kremlin branded those comments as dangerous, heightening tension between Russia and NATO.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on May 6 that Macron's statement and other remarks by British and U.S. officials had prompted the nuclear drills, calling the remarks a new round of escalation.

Also Read

Belarus launches nuclear drills after Russia announces them amid tensions

UN nuclear chief visits Japan to examine Fukushima wastewater release

China calls for cease-fire in Myanmar fighting, continues its border drills

Myanmar, China conduct naval drills as fighting surges in border area

N Korea's Kim Jong Un leads rocket drills to simulate nuclear counterattack

Nijjar killing: 3 accused Indians appear before Canadian court in person

Ivan Boesky, convict in 1980s insider trading scandal, dies at 87

Khamenei's confidant Mokhber takes key role in Iran as succession looms

Actors union backs Scarlett Johansson after claim of voice misuse by OpenAI

Victims of UK blood scandal to start receiving final compensation this year

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RussiaRussia Ukraine ConflictUkrainenuclear war

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story