Russia backs Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, calls for end to conflict

Russia on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s proposal to restore peace in Gaza, saying it supports any efforts in this direction. The statement came a day after Trump unveiled a 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the war and stabilising the region.

The plan calls for an immediate halt to hostilities in Gaza and the release of all hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours. It was announced following Trump’s talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Russia always supports and welcomes any efforts by Trump that aim to prevent the tragedy that is currently unfolding,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.