Home / World News / Six killed, at least 19 injured in powerful blast in Pakistan's Quetta

The blast occurred near Zarghoon Road in Quetta and an emergency was imposed in the hospitals across the city

pakistan Flag
Nineteen people injured in the blast were brought to the Civil Hospital's Accident and Emergency Department and the Trauma Centre (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Karachi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
At least six people were killed and several others injured on Tuesday after a powerful explosion hit Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, according to media reports.

The blast occurred near Zarghoon Road in Quetta, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Quoting the police, it said that six people were killed in the blast while at least 19 others were injured.

The Balochistan Health Department imposed an emergency in hospitals across the city, the Dawn newspaper reported, quoting Health Secretary Mujeebur Rehman.

All consultants, doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses, and paramedical staff have been directed to remain present in the hospitals, Rehman said.

Nineteen people injured in the blast were brought to the Civil Hospital's Accident and Emergency Department and the Trauma Centre," the newspaper quoted provincial Health Department Media Coordinator Dr Waseem Baig as saying.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Pakistan Quetta blastterroriststerrorists attack

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

