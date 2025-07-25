Russia suspends sunflower oil duty till end of August to boost exports

Russia, one of the world's top producers and exporters of sunflower oil, on Friday suspended floating duty rates on sunflower oil and sunflower meal until August 31 to boost exports and help local producers.

The export duty was introduced in 2021 in order to protect the domestic market from price spikes and was set at 4,739 roubles ($59.61) per ton of sunflower oil in July.

"At present, the domestic market is fully supplied with sunflower oil. Therefore, the suspension will not affect the availability of sunflower oil for Russians," the government said in a statement.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, Russia and Ukraine produce over half of the worldâ€™s sunflower seeds and are responsible for nearly three-quarters of total sunflower oil and meal exports.

IKAR consultancy head Dmitry Rylko estimated that Russia exported 4.7 million tons of sunflower oil in the 2024/25 season, which will end on August 31, compared with a record 5.3 million tons in the previous season. "We expect some revival in exports," Rylko told Reuters. He estimated that Russia will export 350,000 tons in August. IKAR forecasts this year's sunflower seed harvest at no less than a record 18 million tons. Russian lobby group Oil and Fat Union estimates that Russia is the world's leading producer of sunflower oil and the second largest exporter after Ukraine. Russia exports sunflower oil to India, Turkey, Iran, China and Egypt. It exports sunflower meal, used in animal feed, to Turkey, Belarus, China and the European Union.