Russia urges US to follow maritime law after oil tanker's seizure

Expressing serious concern' over capture of its oil tanker by US coastguard, Russia on Thursday demanded compliance of international laws on freedom of maritime navigation and strongly rejected neo-colonist' tendencies of Washington.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also demanded humane treatment of the crew members, including an Indian, of the Marinera tanker, previously known as Bella 1, that was seized on Wednesday by the US coastguard in the North Atlantic and said information about the vessel's status was conveyed to America repeatedly.

We call on Washington to resume compliance with the fundamental norms and principles of international maritime navigation and immediately cease its illegal actions against the Marinera tanker and other vessels engaged in law-abiding activities on the high seas, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow said it considers the US references to its national sanctions legislation to be unfounded. The statements by some US officials that the seizure of the Marinera is part of a broader strategy to establish Washington's unlimited control over Venezuela's natural resources are extremely cynical. We strongly reject such neo-colonialist tendencies, the Foreign Ministry underscored. Unilateral restrictive measures by the US, as well as other Western countries, are illegitimate and cannot justify attempts to establish jurisdiction and, even more so, to seize ships on the high seas, it said. Local media reports said besides three Russians, the crew also included an Indian, Georgians and some Ukrainians.

We reiterate our demand that the US ensure humane and dignified treatment of the Russian citizens comprising the tanker's crew, strictly observe their rights and interests, and make no obstacles to their prompt return to their homeland, the Foreign Ministry statement said. It also expressed serious concerns of the use of military force by the US against the oil tanker, full information about which was conveyed to it. The Marinera, which on December 24 received temporary permission to sail under the Russian flag in accordance with the international law and Russian legislation, was peacefully transiting international waters in the North Atlantic, heading for one of Russia's ports, the foreign ministry said.