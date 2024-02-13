Home / World News / Russia warns West: We will be very tough if you 'steal' our assets

Russia warns West: We will be very tough if you 'steal' our assets

Russia has said that if its property is seized then it will seize U.S., European and other assets in responses

Representative image
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 2:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Russia warned the West on Tuesday that Moscow would be very tough if the United States and European Union seized hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Russian assets.
 
After President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, the United States and its allies prohibited transactions with Russia's central bank and finance ministry, blocking around $300 billion of sovereign Russian assets in the West.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The EU on Monday adopted a law to set aside windfall profits made on frozen Russian central bank assets, it said on Monday, in a first concrete step towards the bloc's aim of using the money to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine.
 
"This is theft: It's the appropriation of something that doesn't belong to you," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik radio, TASS reported.
 
Zakharova said the response from Moscow would be "extremely tough" as Russia felt it was essentially dealing with thieves.
"Considering that our country has qualified this as theft, the attitude will be towards thieves," Zakharova said.
"Not as political manipulators, not as overplayed technologists, but as thieves."
 
Russia has said that if its property is seized then it will seize U.S., European and other assets in responses.

Also Read

With Putin's reelection all but assured, Russian Oppn vows to undermine him

Tucker Carlson interviews Vladimir Putin: 5 key things Russian Prez said

Despite pressure, we are largest economy of Europe: President Putin

Russian authorities register Putin as candidate for March elections

No way Putin will be arrested if he attends Rio G20 meet: Brazil Prez

Protests erupt in Balochistan over election rigging, army intimidation

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Here's when and where to see the eclipse

Looking to deepen India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership: PM Modi

Elon Musk says Putin can't lose war in Ukraine, opposes senate bill

Bilawal's PPP split on whether to join coalition govt or sit on in Oppn

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Vladimir PutinRussiaUS RussiaEuropean UnionRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story