Poland shoots down Russian drones inside its territory, triggers NATO alert

Poland’s military on Wednesday confirmed that it shot down several Russian drones that crossed deep into its territory during overnight strikes on Ukraine. Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland said, “During today’s attack by the Russian Federation targeting Ukraine, our airspace was repeatedly violated by drones.”

In a post on the official handle, the armed forces confirmed the successful conclusion of the military activity. “Polish and allied air forces’ operations related to violations of Polish airspace have ended. Searches and location of possible crash sites for objects that violated Polish airspace are ongoing,” the post said. The authorities said that the ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems had returned to standard operational activity.

Local authorities have warned residents against approaching, touching, or attempting to move any downed drones. “For the safety of citizens, we urge everyone not to approach, touch, or move any objects or debris observed. Such items may pose a threat and contain hazardous materials. They must be thoroughly checked by the appropriate authorities,” the armed forces said. Poland in touch with Nato ALSO READ: Trump assures Poland of continued US military presence in European nation The Russian drones flew farther west into the Nato member’s territory than at any previously reported point in the war, triggering a defensive response. No damage has been reported, but authorities are searching for crash sites. Podlaskie, Mazowieckie, and Lublin Voivodeships were flagged as high-risk areas.

Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that he was in constant touch with the Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte. “I have briefed the Nato Secretary General on the current situation and the actions we have taken against the objects that have violated our airspace. We are in constant contact,” he said. Poland’s air space was closed According to The Wall Street Journal, for the first time since the war began, Poland closed major airports, including Warsaw’s, citing “unplanned military activity” linked to state security. Three other airports were shut, and residents in affected eastern regions, including areas near Warsaw, were warned to remain indoors.