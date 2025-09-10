Home / World News / Trump downplays his letter to Epstein released by Dems; calls it 'nonsense'

Trump downplays his letter to Epstein released by Dems; calls it 'nonsense'

The document, shared on House Democrats' X account, reignited an uproar against the Trump administration for its handling of the Epstein case

Donald Trump, Trump
Previously, in an interview with NBC News, Trump dismissed the Epstein case as a “dead issue” (Photo: Reuters)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) once again denied writing a birthday message to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, after the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released the letter, which was purportedly signed by Trump.
 
Speaking to journalists, Trump said, “It’s not my signature, and it’s not the way I speak, and anybody that’s covered me for a long time knows that’s not my language”, and called it “nonsense”.
 
According to a Bloomberg report, he accused the press of trying to distract from his administration’s “great success” by focusing on the document released Monday by House Democrats in response to a congressional subpoena of Epstein’s estate.
 
The document, shared on House Democrats’ X account, triggered uproar against the Trump administration for its handling of the Epstein case, a promise he made during the 2024 election campaign to release the documents as soon as he took office. However, earlier this year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice said that Jeffrey Epstein did not keep a client list, adding that no more files related to the case would be made public. The announcement drew criticism from both Democrats and some of Trump’s staunch allies. 

House Democrats release letter, White House denies

On Monday (local time), House Democrats posted the letter on their X account, which included a drawing of a woman and a lewd message written inside it. The Committee wrote, “We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist. Trump talks about a 'wonderful secret' the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!”
 
Intensifying its attack on Trump, the Committee also highlighted Trump’s ties with the financier and wrote, “NEW PAGE FROM EPSTEIN’S BIRTHDAY BOOK: Epstein and a longtime Mar-a-Lago member joking about selling a ‘fully depreciated’ woman to Donald Trump for $22,500.”
 
White House Press Secretary denied the letter was released and said, “The president did not write this letter. He did not sign this letter, and that’s why the president’s external legal team is aggressively pursuing litigation against the Wall Street Journal, and they will continue to.” 
Previously, in an interview with NBC News, Trump dismissed the Epstein case as a “dead issue”.
 
The alleged letter was part of the 2003 birthday album for Jeffrey Epstein, the sexual offender, who killed himself in 2019 in Manhattan jail, while awaiting a trial.

Jeffrey Epstein case and Trump’s alleged ties

In 2006, Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier, was accused of sexual offences after the parents of a 14-year-old girl told Florida police that Epstein molested their daughter at his home. He was indicted in 2008 and pleaded guilty to two felony charges. According to a report in The New York Times, Epstein used to pay teenage girls for performing sexual acts and also used his associate and one-time girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, to recruit and manage his stable of victims.
 
News reports suggest that Trump and Epstein were friends for years, who saw each other frequently at high-society parties in Florida and New York. An Associated Press report claimed that Trump’s ties to Epstein have been well-documented. However, the US President kicked Epstein out of his private club in Florida after the latter betrayed him more than once.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Civilians in Ukraine's eastern strongholds struggle as Russia advances

Nepal President to meet protestors, urges peaceful resolution via dialogue

Violent protests will stop, we want new rules: Nepal 'Gen-Z' protester

China's consumer prices drop fastest in 6 months as factory deflation eases

The Murdoch succession fight is over. So what does Lachlan control?

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationWhite HouseUS SenateBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story