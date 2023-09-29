Home / World News / Russian President Putin meets top Wagner commander, discusses Ukraine

Russian President Putin meets top Wagner commander, discusses Ukraine

The Kremlin said the meeting took place late on Thursday

Reuters Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 10:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday met one of the top former commanders of the Wagner mercenary group to discuss how best to use “volunteer units” in the Ukraine war.

The meeting underscored the Kremlin’s attempt to show that the state had now gained control over the mercenary group after a failed June mutiny by its boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was then killed with other senior commanders in a plane crash in August. Putin was shown on state television meeting at the Kremlin with Andrei Troshev, a former Wagner commander known by his nom de guerre “Sedoi” - or “grey hair”.
 
The Kremlin said the meeting took place late on Thursday.
 
Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, who has travelled over recent months to several countries where Wagner mercenaries have worked, was also present, sitting closest to Putin.

Addressing Troshev, Putin said that they had spoken about how “volunteer units that can perform various combat tasks, above all, of course, in the zone of the special military operation.” “You yourself have been fighting in such a unit for more than a year,” Putin said. He also said he wanted to speak about social support for those involved in the fighting.
 
Russia mulls fuel export quotas 

Russia may introduce quotas on overseas fuel exports if a complete export ban imposed last week does not succeed in bringing down persistently high gasoline and diesel prices, its Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said. The government said in a statement late on Thursday that Novak told a meeting of senior managers at Russian oil companies that the ban on the export of gasoline and diesel had initially led to a fall in prices on the commodity exchange.

Also Read

Russian mercenary chief's likely death could destabilize his army: UK

Offered Wagner mercenaries option to keep operating as a single unit: Putin

Putin says Wagner mercenary group 'doesn't exist' as it has no legal basis

Putin blasts Wagner traitors in speech as Prigozhin defends revolt

UK to ban Russia's Wagner mercenary group as terrorist organisation

LVMH billionaire Bernard Arnault probed over possible money laundering

US govt shutdown 'unnecessary risk' to economy, says Lael Brainard

Storm floods New York City area, swamping streets in rush-hour mess

China authorities ban US firm Kroll's employee from leaving Mainland China

US consumer spending rises in August, underlying inflation slows down

Topics :Vladimir PutinRussia Ukraine ConflictKremlin

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story