Home / World News / Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China in October: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China in October: Kremlin

Putin also plans to travel to Turkiye at some point to fulfil a promise to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, although the dates for that visit have not been decided yet, Yuri Ushakov.

AP Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Bloomberg)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 7:46 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China in October, a top Kremlin official announced Tuesday.

Russian news agencies quoted Putin's foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, as saying the trip will be timed to coincide with a One Belt, One Road forum in China.

Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative involves infrastructure projects to connect Asia with European and African countries.

Ushakov said Putin also plans to travel to Turkiye at some point to fulfil a promise to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, although the dates for that visit have not been decided yet.

In addition, the Kremin received an invitation for Putin to participate in a Group of 20 summit in India in September, he said. The Russian leader's in-person attendance has not been ruled out, although the format of Putin's participation is still unclear, Ushakov said.

The announcement of Putin's travel plans came days after South African officials said he had agreed to skip an economic summit in their country next month because of an arrest warrant the International Criminal Court issued against him. The ICC has accused Putin of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.

As a signatory to the treaty that established the international court, South Africa would either be obligated to arrest the Russian leader if he set foot there or put in a position of flouting its responsibility.

Staying away from the summit could be viewed as embarrassing for Putin, who is now expected to be the only leader of a country in the BRICS bloc of developing economies not to attend. Moscow has dismissed the warrant and said it doesn't recognize the ICC's jurisdiction.

China, Turkiye and India are not signatories to the Rome Statute, so Putin can travel to those countries more easily.

An October visit would take Putin to China seven months after Chinese President Xi Jinping came to Moscow on a three-day visit. The two also met in person in September 2022 on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan. Before that, Putin met with Xi while attending the opening of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, weeks before he sent troops into Ukraine.

China has sought to project itself as neutral in the Ukraine conflict, even while it has refused to condemn Moscow's actions and declared last year that it had a no-limits friendship with Russia. Beijing has denounced Western sanctions against Moscow, and accused NATO and the United States of provoking Putin's military action.

China has also proposed a peace plan that was largely dismissed by Ukraine's allies, who insisted that Moscow must withdraw its forces from the neighbouring country as a condition for peace.

Also Read

Russia pushes India for help to avert its global financial isolation

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

China's $400 billion pension sends new warning over its debt risks

Ukraine needs more than a $30 billion arsenal for counterstrike on Russia

India's oil imports from Russia climb to new peak as buying limit nears

China agrees to reschedule Pakistan's $2 billion debt recovery for 2 years

Elon Musk pursues financial services in wake of rivals' failed attempts

First Rupee trade shipment from Bengal's Petrapole border to Bangladesh

UK opens second ballot for Young Professionals Scheme visas for Indians

Gone in 7 months: China's 'missing' foreign minister removed from office

Topics :RussiaChina

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story