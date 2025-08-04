Russian university creates world's first anti-drone rifle simulator

Students of the Southern Federal University (SFU) have developed the world's first training platform simulator that simulates working with anti-drone rifles and drone detection systems.

This is a virtual environment where one can practice in real-world drone warfare scenarios. In the program, one can practice the skills of using different models of anti--drone guns (for example, "Pars" and "Harpy"), detectors (such as "Bulat" version 3) and drones - from FPV devices to DJI and military "Leleki-100".

Each virtual device is an exact copy of its real counterpart. To create such detail, the developers used the powerful Unreal Engine game engine. The main goal is to make the training as close to reality as possible: they simulate radio signals, GPS operation and device interaction, so that practicing here is the same as at a special training ground.