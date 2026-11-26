By Davide Barbuscia

S&P Global Ratings is looking at cutting Nvidia Corp.’s credit by one notch, citing concerns over the company’s management and governance following the departure, and then the return, of Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang.

The bond grader said it may cut Nvidia’s AA rating, the third-highest level, after a 90-day review, known as putting the company on CreditWatch with negative implications. S&P said it expects that any downgrade would be limited to one notch, unless the company’s future business prospects have been harmed.

Bond downgrades can boost a company’s borrowing costs, a particular concern in the artificial intelligence industry, where access to capital is critical for competing. Nvidia is a key player in the AI ecosystem, because its products are a starting point for much of what’s happening in AI. Hyperscalers and neoclouds buy Nvidia chips for their data centers, then sell computing power to lab companies like Anthropic PBC. Nvidia is an important source of financing for many companies in the AI world.

Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang on Monday less than two weeks after he left the company under a cloud of scandal. He had had multiple extramarital affairs, including at least one with a subordinate and another with a woman the US government has investigated for spying on behalf of China. His return marked a departure from standard corporate governance practices. Meanwhile, the company has drawn scrutiny for its ties to China and questions about its compliance with chip export controls. “News regarding the CEO and questions regarding potential export control violations have exposed vulnerabilities in Nvidia’s management and governance framework, especially in regard to its board structure, composition, and effectiveness,” S&P said.

Nvidia has about $32.5 billion of bonds in the US high-grade corporate bond index, according to Bloomberg index data. The back and forth on Nvidia’s leadership has rocked stocks and bonds over the past few weeks, with Huang’s role in the company seen as crucial not only for Nvidia’s own prospects but also for the broader AI infrastructure buildout. US President Donald Trump has pushed to restore Huang to Nvidia saying his management did not represent a threat to national security. Huang has apologized to employees and said he was in therapy. Still, the saga is unlikely to be over, with Huang set to testify in congressional hearings next month.