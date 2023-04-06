Samsung braces for worst profit in at least 14 years as tech demand withers

By Sohee Kim



Samsung Electronics Co. is heading for its lowest profit since the global financial crisis, if not longer, due to a sharp slowdown in tech demand that triggered losses at its semiconductor division.



The South Korean chipmaker, which reports preliminary results for the March quarter on Friday, is expected to say operating profit plummeted about 90% to 1.45 trillion won ($1.1 billion), according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. That would be the smallest profit since 2009. Several profit projections are below 1 trillion won and in some cases just slightly above breakeven.

While the semiconductor industry is known for its boom-and-bust cycles, it endured one for the history books during the Covid era. Demand soared during the pandemic as consumers bought new computers and smartphones, prompting chipmakers like Samsung to crank up production. But sales tumbled as lockdowns lifted and then shriveled more with soaring inflation, rising interest rates and other global economic trauma.



That left the $160 billion memory chip industry with a yawning mismatch between supply and demand. Inventories spiked. Prices for DRAM and NAND tumbled. Samsung, the biggest player in memory chips, is expected to lose about $2.7 billion in its semiconductor division.





“The biggest problem right now is that chip inventories are too high and, in order to reduce them, the company will have to cut production,” said Lee Seung-woo, analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

Samsung — now led by Jay Y. Lee, the founder’s grandson — has said its strategy historically has been to keep spending during downturns to increase its competitive position. The approach can help the company grab market share — and develop new technologies to wield against rivals like Hynix and Micron when they don’t have the cash to keep up.

In Pyeongtaek, Samsung’s workers are busily constructing the company’s fourth, gigantic chip production line and planning to add two more lines by end of this decade. Besides memory chips, Samsung is trying to expand its semiconductor foundry business, which is now dominated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Samsung announced another 300 trillion won ($229 billion) investment for a new mega chip campus in Yongin for the next two decades.



While rivals and investors have called on Samsung to follow the path of its competitors and cut production, Samsung seems unlikely to do so. In February, Lee told the company’s executives they “should not be fazed” by the industry’s challenges and keep investing in the future.