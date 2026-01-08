Why Trump has moved US out of India-led International Solar Alliance

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) signed a memorandum making Washington leave several international organisations, treaties and conventions, stating that these bodies go against the "interests of the US".

According to the memorandum, the US will withdraw from 35 non-United Nations (UN) organisations and 31 UN entities. Among the non-UN bodies is the International Solar Alliance , which is jointly led by India and France.

What is the International Solar Alliance?

The International Solar Alliance is a global group formed to promote the use of solar energy. It was launched by India and France to help countries, mainly those in sunny regions, shift to clean and affordable solar power.

The alliance focuses on reducing the cost of solar energy, sharing technology and helping countries fight climate change Currently, over 100 countries are signatories, with more than 90 countries having ratified to become full members. The alliance's mission is to unlock $1 trillion in solar investments by 2030 while reducing technology and financing costs. Why is Trump opting out? The memorandum says Trump made the decision after reviewing a report from the Secretary of State and discussing the issue with his Cabinet. It adds that the President believes US participation in these organisations is "against national interest". All government departments have been directed to take immediate steps to complete the withdrawal.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "The Trump Administration has found these institutions to be redundant in their scope, mismanaged, unnecessary, wasteful, poorly run, captured by the interests of actors advancing their own agendas contrary to our own." Why it matters Trump's move assumes significance given that he has repeatedly expressed support for fossil fuels like oil and gas while criticising renewable energy. Speaking at the UN last year, Trump told world leaders that the "high cost of so-called green renewable energy is destroying a large part of the free world", according to a Washington Post report. During his election campaign, Trump had used the plank of "drill, baby, drill", referring to his plans to increase production of oil and gas.

In a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, Trump reportedly highlighted an energy deal focused on the US supplying more oil and gas, according to a report by The Indian Express. The move underscored the priority given to fossil fuels over renewable energy in policy decisions. Similar moves in the past This is not the first time the Trump administration has pulled the US out of global bodies and climate treaties. In January 2025, the US announced its exit from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization, blaming it for poor handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.